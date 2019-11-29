Menu
Duke St, Sunshine Beach.
Petition to brighten beachside town one step closer

Caitlin Zerafa
29th Nov 2019 6:00 PM
A BRIGHT idea has been bubbling at Sunshine Beach to add more atmospheric night lighting to the area.

The Sunshine Beach Association, which formed earlier this year, have had an application approved by Noosa Council to install lighting in the trees along the Duke Street.

President Kirk Dalgrin said the lighting idea was what sparked the need for a local business association.

“One of the residents drew up a petition to get lights in the trees and he got a lot of support form locals and businesses,” Mr Dalgrin said.

“Since then we have been raising money.”

On Tuesday night, more than 50 people gathered at Embassy XO to fundraiser for the lights, which would cost an estimated $25,000.

“This Fundraiser expressed the spirit of unity shared by the community at Sunshine Beach,” Mr Dalgrin said.

“We approximately raised $22,000. Huge donations were given thanks to Tourism Noosa, Sunshine Beach Surf Club, small businesses in Sunshine Beach and a number of generous residents.”

“On the night of the fundraiser auctions and raffles were held and all the proceeds from the drinks, raffles and auction went towards the village lights.”

Mr Dalgrin said they hope to put Sunshine Beach on the map more for locals and tourist to enjoy what they have to offer, without it looking is charm.

“Fingers crossed we can still raise the remainder achieving the target before Christmas and get the lights up.”

“We are facing some difficulties here at Sunshine Beach, however through open communication, team work and enthusiastic action we are overcoming our problems for the benefit of all our members and in the meantime, brightening up the area.”

Anyone wanting to donate can email: kirkdalgrin@gmail.com.

“Many thanks everyone for your generosity and continued support.”

