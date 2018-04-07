Menu
'Petrol sniffing' teens call in fake stabbing to cops

Inge Hansen
by

REPORTS of a person being stabbed to death were confirmed as a hoax when emergency services were called to a Urangan home.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two juveniles reportedly "sniffing petrol" called triple zero and claimed a person had been stabbed to death.

The spokesman said laughing could be heard in the background when the call was made around 7.50pm Friday.

Paramedics and police officers rushed to the Urangan home to find there was no stabbing.

It is understood the juveniles were not charged with any offence.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

