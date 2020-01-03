Menu
Paramedics are rushing to the scene of a crash on the Bruce Hwy.
Petrol tanker and ute collide in major highway smash

Shayla Bulloch
by
3rd Jan 2020 8:19 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM
UPDATE 8.45am

PASSENGERS are lucky to escape without injury after a ute they were travelling in ran up the back of a petrol tanker.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said crews arrived at the scene about 8.30am where all passengers were out of the car.

Nobody has been injured and no petrol has spilled from the tanker.

Queensland Police Service are on scene conducting traffic controls.

PARAMEDICS rushed to the scene of a ute and semi-trailer crash on the Bruce Hwy this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the crash on the Bruce Hwy, Cooroy about 8.09am to reports a car and a petrol semi-trailer collided.

A 45-year-old man involved in the crash is reportedly conscious and breathing.

The crash is reported to be just before the Cooroy exit.

Fire crews are on scene.

