Peugeot 5008 GT-Line lines up between mainsteam and premium

VALUE

The mid-spec version of the three in the 5008 range, the GT-Line costs $52,100-$54,300, putting it at the pointier end of the medium SUV segment. The 5008 is dearer than mainstream SUVs and cheaper than the Germans. Standard are eight-inch touchscreen with smartphone mirroring, satnav and digital audio, along with LED headlamps, power tailgate, semi-automated reverse and parallel parking and wireless phone charging pad. The standard five-year/unlimited km warranty can be bumped to seven years if you're prepared to take a 2017 version. In either case, servicing will cost $1722 for three years with a trip to the dealer every 12 months/20,000km.

Servicing costs for the 5008 GT-LIne are more premium than mainsteam.

COMFORT

The third row seats are for occasional use only. Happily, the second row seats slide fore and aft as required. The back seats are 11kg each and can be easily removed to carry bulky items or folded flat to open up a 780L cargo space. The high-set 12.3-inch digital driver's instrument panel isn't as in-your-face as some other Peugeots, largely because 5008 pilots also sit high up. The just-right combination of physical switches and dials helps make the touchscreen one of the more tolerable to deal with. The spare is a space-saver.

The Pug 5008’s second-row seats slide fore and aft and can be lifted out as required.

SAFETY

The 5008 has yet to be crash tested but the active safety suite should earn five stars. There are autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active blind-spot and lane-keeping assist and driver attention monitor. Six airbags are standard, with the side curtains extending to the third row.

DRIVING

A kerb mass of 1575kg and the engine's 121kW/240Nm ensure the GT Line isn't going to moonlight as a performance SUV. It does its job, moving a bunch of people without too much fuss. The safety software works as expected and the 5008 doesn't feel that big from behind the small steering wheel. Body roll is minimal and the 5008 caters to family comfort and corners with competence. Claimed urban fuel use is 9.8L/100km; we logged 11.4L.

ALTERNATIVES

Nissan X-Trail ST-L 2WD, $35,600-$42,900

The Nissan has similar cargo and people capacity and saves well over $10,000 but it can't match the Peugeot's active safety features or its superior cabin plastics.

Skoda Kodiaq Sportline, $50,290 drive-away

More cargo space with all seats in use, a better engine and all-wheel drive grip are key Kodiaq traits but also make it feel bigger and heavier to drive than the 5008.

Toyota Kluger GXL, $52,990 drive-away

A national deal makes it marginally cheaper than the Pug. It also packs in a solid suite of active safety but doesn't look or feel as luxurious.

VERDICT

3.5 stars

The 5008 is a very good car - as it needs to be for this price. If I was chasing a stylish occasional seven-seater for primarily city use, it would be on my list as an attractive and half-decent drive.

PEUGEOT 5008 GT-LINE

PRICE $48,490 (before on-road costs)

ENGINE 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo, 121kW/240Nm

SAFETY Not tested, 6 airbags, AEB, active blind-spot and lane-keeping

THIRST 7.0L/100km (claimed)