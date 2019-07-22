Pharmacy's gift to local charity creates 'happy faces'

KIND GIFT: Kaya and Jayne from Endeavour Foundation were invited to receive a donation Noosa Village's pharmacy.

KIND GIFT: Kaya and Jayne from Endeavour Foundation were invited to receive a donation Noosa Village's pharmacy. Contributed

LOCALS living with a disability have extra reason to smile after a kind donation from a Noosa pharmacy.

Noosa Village LiveLife Pharmacy recently raised $350 for the local Endeavour Foundation Learning and Lifestyle centre.

The donation will be used by Endeavour Foundation to purchase items for recreational projects to develop the physical and social skills of participants.

Kaya and Jayne from Endeavour were invited to receive the cheque and along with other participants from Wallace Park made a card to say thank you to pharmacy staff.

LiveLife Pharmacy's head office, based in Noosa, began this fundraising initiative.

Each month all their stores pick two local charities where customers can place a token in the jar of one they would like to support. At the end of the month the tokens are translated into donations.

Noosa Village LiveLife retail manager Elanna Tozer said it's a great way to give back to the community.

"The thrill we get out of it when they come in and to see their happy faces, it's wonderful,” she said.

"It's a great conversation point at the counter too.

"Locals are able to learn more about local charities.”