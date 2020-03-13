Menu
Only two years after buying his humungous estate in Beverly Hills, pop star Pharrell Williams is moving on from his epic abode.
Property

Superstar musician is offloading his lavish ‘glass house’

by Brendan Casey
12th Mar 2020 2:24 PM

Only two years after buying his humungous California estate in Beverly Hills, pop star Pharrell Williams has decided to put it back on the market.

The house has been listed for nearly $AU 25 million ($US 17 million), according to property records.

Not sure if a house or Google HQ? Picture: Realtor
The 46-year-old singer, songwriter and producer bought the estate in May 2018 for $US15.6 million, which list the owner as trusts in the name of his manager, Ron Laffitte.

The ultra modern 'Google-style' abode comes complete with an all glass house that comes with 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Pharrell Williams speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt in New York in 2017. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
It sits on almost 1,600 sqm (approx. four acres), behind a gate and features a 200-foot-long driveway with a motor court that can accommodate more than 30 cars, according to the listing.

The landscape also includes koi ponds, tennis courts, a grotto and waterfalls around the hilltop home - with both indoor and outdoor spaces giving guests presenting guests with sweeping views of Los Angeles.

Not sure if a house or an island resort? Picture: Realtor
Likened by many to look much like an office of a technology giant, many of the common spaces boast features like a foyer with a reflecting pool, a living space with a large marble stairway, and a formal dining room with a crystal chandelier.

Outside, the huge resort-like pool also comes complete with a waterfall slide

The music industry superstar originally purchased the home from producer and actor Tyler Perry, according to property records.

 

What a view. Picture: Realtor
Williams, who has 13 Grammy Awards, has had a string of hit songs as either a performer or songwriter, including "Happy," "Freedom," "Blurred Lines," and "Sangria Wine".

He has twice been nominated for an Academy Award - in 2014 for Best Original Song for "Happy," which was featured in the film "Despicable Me 2," and in 2017 for Best Picture for "Hidden Figures," which he co-produced.

A look at Pharrell Williams new LA home. Picture: Realtor
Parts of this story originally featured in the NY Post and were republished with permission.

Originally published as Pharrell selling lavish LA 'glass house'

Room to hang in the grotto. Picture: Realtor
Swish staircases flow throughout the home. Picture: Realtor
The estate has stunning views of LA. Picture: Realtor
The perfect light-filled games room. Picture: Realtor
Many people may have first heard about Pharrell because of his infamous hat style. Picture: Instagram
