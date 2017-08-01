Phil Jarratt to share juicy surf tales at book launch

IN NOOSA, surfer and journalist Phil Jarratt is a bit of an icon and he's chosen his home town to kick off his memoir, Life of Brine: A Surfer's Journey.

He says it is a book that "has been a long time coming”.

"It is about surfing and how surfing has influenced my life, changed my life and, at certain times, derailed my life.”

Phil has written about episodes of his life in the past, but this is a collection - and then some.

"A lot has been written before and I kind of revisited them, from when I started surfing in the 1960s and tried to put the pieces of my life back together again,” he said.

"It's been a long time coming - my whole life.

"In reality it took about two years, in and around other projects,” Phil said.

Life of Brine is a collection of stories that takes us on a journey through the decades to encounters with surfing's greats such as Kelly Slater, Shane Dorian, Gerry Lopez and Rory Russell (to name just a few).

Phil shares his experiences at the world's hottest surfing spots and includes many wild times in the '70s, '80s and '90s.

Celebrities such as Bill Murray, Jack Johnson, Dan Hicks, Pamela Anderson and Grace Slick all feature.

"It's not a dirty tell-all but I certainly have dropped every name I could think of ... and I don't hold back,” he laughs.

"I don't think there's anything anyone will be too offended by. Nothing is meant with nastiness.

"I spilled the beans a bit on myself and in doing that I might have spilled the beans on other people who were with me at the time ... but nothing we'll go to jail for.”

Join Phil at Halse Lodge in Noosa Heads on August 10, where he will launch Life of Brine: A Surfer's Journey and share a few tales of the heady '70s, '80s and '90s before he heads south to Sydney and Melbourne on a national book tour.

Life Of Brine

WHAT: Book launch with music, film and author talk

WHEN: Thursday, August 10, from 6pm

WHERE: Halse Lodge, Noosa Heads

TICKETS: $15 per person. Bookings essential 5448 2053