Spring plans set for Assertive Play, Diva's daughter beaten

Assertive Play will be set for some spring features after maintaining her unbeaten record at Morphettville. Picture: Atkins Photography

Assertive Play will be set for some spring features after maintaining her unbeaten record at Morphettville. Picture: Atkins Photography

TRAINER Phillip Stokes will reassess the plans with exciting filly Assertive Play after she made it two wins from as many starts at Morphettville on Saturday.

Assertive Play was impressive defeating Victorian colt Thorondor on debut before an even more eye-catching display at the weekend.

Sitting off the speed, Assertive Play swept past rivals when she found clear galloping room before cruising home - winning by four and three-quarter lengths - to continue the impressive run of Barossa Valley stallion Akeed Mofeed.

"She'll have a couple of weeks off now and we'll look at nominating for some of the nice races like the Thousand Guineas in the spring,'' Stokes said. "She's a nice filly who should only get better, she's still got a lot to learn."

Goldin Farms general manager Andrew Perryman said Assertive Play was proving a glowing endorsement for Akeed Mofeed, who won the 2013 Group 1 Hong Kong Derby and Group 1 Hong Kong Cup.

He retired in 2014 and his owner Pan Sutong identified the former Lindsay Park property as the perfect place to establish Goldin Farm and start what loomed as a successful stud career for the stallion.

"He's starting to get some results, which is nice, and this filly is showing plenty of promise,'' Perryman said.

"She's still got a bit to learn, she wanted to lay in again today and is still pretty green but she's a very nice horse.''

Also at Morphettville, there was some added satisfaction for owner John Kelton when Mussoorie Magic won.

Not only did the lightly raced three-year-old upstage regally bred filly Divanation - by Black Caviar's half brother All That Hard out of three-time Melbourne Cup winner Makybe Diva - but it was a big boost for Kelton's breeding stock.

Divanation finished second, beaten three-quarters of a length.

Mussoorie Magic is a half-brother to Kelton's former talented mare Tidy Prophet, who is now herself a mum.

"It's a great result,'' Kelton said. "I bred him and put him through the Adelaide Sale where Darren Weir bought him, so I was pretty keen to keep a share.''

Kelton is hoping Tidy Prophet can make the transition from a successful racing career to stud with her first foal by Victoria and SA Derby winner Rebel Raider.