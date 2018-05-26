Phil's final wave as the Jarratts paddle out of surf fest

NOT STOKED: The fun times have faded for the Jarratt family who injected their heart and soul into the Noosa Festival of Surfing.

ALL efforts will be made to ensure Noosa's world-acclaimed "eight days of stoke” does not choke after the family that has been the driving force behind the Noosa Festival of Surfing has called it a day.

The Jarratt family, including one of its spiritual leaders Phil Jarratt and his daughter, festival CEO Sam Smith, rocked many in Noosa by announcing their company which runs one of the largest shows of its kind in the world, was severing all ties with the festival.

"It's a very sad day for us, but nothing is forever,” Mr Jarratt said.

"I just hope that the legacy is not lost, that Noosa will continue to celebrate its surfing roots and its proud position as one of only 10 World Surfing Reserves.”

Ms Smith wrote to supporters and stakeholders at the weekend: "It is with great regret and sadness that we advise you that our family company will no longer be running the Noosa Festival of Surfing”.

"We have had many highs but also many lows, and the financial struggle of these past few years has taken its toll,” she said.

"The passion that our family shares for this event is what has kept it running for so many years. The decision to not continue has been one of the hardest our family has had to face.”

Ms Smith listed ever-increasing event costs as a major reason the current event template was no longer sustainable.

She also cited challenges from council's new event policy, restrictions from surrounding stakeholders, and topographical site construction issues due to increasing Noosa beach erosion as factors in the family decision.

Noosa Malibu Club president Craig Johnson said the club would want to see the festival "still go forward in some sort of similar format or fashion”.

"We've been very supportive of the Jarratts in the past and, you know, it came as a bit of shock to us,” Mr Johnson said.

"I knew they were in discussion with Tourism Noosa and a few other bodies behind the scenes, depending on what funding was forthcoming there would impact on their capacity to run the show.

"We just have to review whether we have the capacity to run it ourselves.”

Mr Johnson said he has been to council on Tuesday to see that the festival dates are still locked in.

"We wouldn't want to see it fall over. We would certainly do everything in our power to keep the event going and that might include speaking to other interested bodies,” he said.

"We do own the rights to the event, we want to see it continue, possibly in its current format... but look, even in a scaled back format. We would consider outsourcing or bringing in another management company to work alongside us.”

Mayor Tony Wellington said there is nothing in the council's new Main Beach events policy to prevent the Noosa Festival of Surfing from occurring in 2019 and subsequent years.

"The policy clearly states that council gives precedence to events that require the beach and water as a core element of their activities,” Cr Wellington said.

"Consideration of fees charged for events to use public land will form part of the budget deliberations for the new financial year.

"Whilst no decision has yet been made in regard to large events, council does hope to gradually move to full cost recovery so that the assessment and monitoring of events is not being subsidised by ratepayers.

"We would be very happy to receive an application for this iconic event in 2019.”