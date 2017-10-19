Phippsy's cook-up at Cooroy Markets - POSTPONED

WHAT'S COOKING: Chef Andrew Phipps will whip up a culinary storm at Cooroy Farmers and Artisans Market tomorrow.

UPDATE: The second Cooroy Farmers and Artisans Market scheduled for this Saturday, October 21, was cancelled late Thursday due to rain damage, and further rain anticipated on the day.

MASTER chef and all-round character Andrew 'Phippsy' Phipps will make a special appearance at the second Cooroy Farmers and Artisans Market on Saturday.

Phippsy will be cooking up his own unique storm highlighted with local produce from 10-11am.

The former host of shows like Hooked on Water and Getaway, Phippsy is also known as an author of cook books, chef, fishing expert and most recently for his new Noosa Junction restaurant, ZZ Taps.

Following on from the success of the first market on October 7, the second one is looking to be even better with more stalls and more entertainment.

"We got such great feedback about Matt Golinski's cooking demo at the first markets that we decided to do it again, this time with another much-loved local personality and chef, Andrew Phipps,” market organiser Danielle Taylor said.

For more information, visit www.cooroymarket .com.au or look on Facebook.