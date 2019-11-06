Phoebe’s ‘proud’ triathlon moment

PROUD: Phoebe Finlay, 11, recently completed her first Noosa Special Triathlon, a big goal for the 11-year-old who was named a miracle baby by doctors after her rough start to life.

NOTHING could wipe the smile of Phoebe Finlay’s face after she fulfilled her dream to compete at Noosa Triathlon.

After months of training the 11-year-old “miracle baby” ticked a big life goal as she swam, cycled and ran her way to the finish line of the Noosa Special Triathlon.

Proud dad Ian, who was Phoebe’s tri buddy on the day, said his determined daughter was so excited to finish the race and wore her medal with pride to show off her big achievement.

“I felt so fortunate to buddy with Phoebe for her special triathlon which was a real treat for me to see our little girl put into action and complete one of her life goals,” Mr Finlay said.

“She wasn’t going to take her medal off for anyone.”

“Phoebe is so very proud of herself.”

Pre-race Mr Finlay said Phoebe had an interview over the loud speaker in from of the crowd with the race day announcer.

Phoebe was born at just 25 weeks gestation and at the time Mr Finlay and wife Katrina were told on several occasions to say goodbye to their daughter.

MIRACLE BABY: Phoebe Finlay at seven days old weighing 670 grams.

Now Mr Finlay said Phoebe is constantly achieving new goals, and despite a vision impairment, has never let her disability stop her.

“I can’t tell you how important it is for young children with a disability to feel special and that they can do anything.”