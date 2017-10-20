Phones will die in disaster blackout

NOOSA's disaster response team is consulting with the NBN over concerns about loss of phone lines during lengthy power cuts.

And Noosa Council's local disaster coordinator Alan 'Fox' Rogers has told councillors of an unrelated disaster centre phone system fail during the Cyclone Debbie battering earlier this year.

"One of the big issues we've been having lately is some discussions about the NBN about their system and its ability to continue to operate in a major event because you need power to the node," Mr Rogers said.

He said the battery back- up system does not "offer a lot of time", unlike the old land lines which would continue to operate independently of home power supply.

NBN advises in a power cut the maximum life of the phone in emergency mode is five hours and householders should consider keeping a "charged mobile phone" handy.

Mr Rogers said the council phone outage "had nothing to do with the cyclone itself".

"It was a software problem in Melbourne or Sydney, but we started to scramble.

"So now we've developed a procedure ... we actually go to mobile - we have to get that information out to people."

As well Mr Rogers has revealed the council prefers its staff to fall back on a more out-dated analogue means of internal communication in testing times.

"In this day of modern technology we've re-equipped our vehicles with two-way radios, which have proved time and time again to be the most effective communication tool in a disaster," he said.

Mr Rogers said Energex did away with their two-way radio system but when Cyclone Oswald came through and took out all the lines, their emergency responders had to drive from Conondale down to Landsborough to access mobile reception.