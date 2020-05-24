Menu
Chloe Taylor and Ziggy Newton chilling out on a crisp Sunday morning at Peregian Beach.
PHOTO GALLERY: Sundays are fun days at Peregian Beach

Matt Collins
24th May 2020 4:54 PM
IT WAS a sea of smiling faces, hot coffee and happy dogs as families were out to enjoy the chilly Sunday morning at Peregian Beach.

The sun was out, but so were the cardigans as people of all ages enjoyed the relaxed social restrictions.

Some kids took full advantage of the reopened skateboard park, while others enjoyed a play on the swings.

But the parents just revelled in a bit of morning sun, while they sipped on the warm lattes.

Cafe enthusiasts were looked after safely and efficiently as Peregian Beach businesses proved you can cater to your customers and still abide by the COVID-19 regulations.

Check out all the social photos from our Sunday morning at Peregian Beach gallery.

