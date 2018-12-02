Menu
Login
WELFARE CHECK: Officers check over animals on a farm at Baffle Creek.
WELFARE CHECK: Officers check over animals on a farm at Baffle Creek. Contributed
Offbeat

Photo of cops checking on pets' welfare goes viral

Crystal Jones
by
2nd Dec 2018 3:05 PM | Updated: 7:06 PM

THE Queensland Police Service posted this photo to Facebook and received almost 3000 likes as of today.

The snap was taken when officers went to check on animals in the evacuation zone.

At one property, officers fed and watered a cat, checked on two horses and fed pigs sweet potatoes.

Facebookers were thrilled.

"Wow. These guys and girls have been here protecting, helping and looking after all of us fireys and this community for the past week," wrote Judy Ferrari.

"We shall be eternally grateful here in the Wartburg Fire shed."

The post was shared more than 200 times.

bushfire editors picks pets queensland
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Hair sacrifice drama aids Noosa cancer empathy

    Hair sacrifice drama aids Noosa cancer empathy

    News Noosa play receives a creative cut for cancer support

    • 2nd Dec 2018 7:00 PM
    Q and A with Cherry Bright

    Q and A with Cherry Bright

    News Q&A with Cherry Bright

    LNP honours one of its top MPs with roundtable

    LNP honours one of its top MPs with roundtable

    News Noosa politics honours one of its loyal assets

    Spring festival showers Butterflies

    Spring festival showers Butterflies

    News Spring festival donates monies

    Local Partners