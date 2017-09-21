Photographer wins the 'Logie'

WINNER: The winning photo taken at Noosa Main Beach.

WINNER: The winning photo taken at Noosa Main Beach. Melanie McNiven

NOOSA photographer Melanie McNiven has won the Gold Logie of the photography industry, the Australian Institute of Professional Photography (AIPP) National Awards.

Ms McNiven entered four separate images, spanning three categories.

She scored three wins, including a gold and silver for the Family Photographer of the Year category.

She also won a silver in the Portrait Photographer of the Year category.

In addition to the gold and silver awards, Ms McNiven also received the highest scoring print in the Family category.

"I watched the judging live online, and I may have fist pumped and cheered when I was awarded with a gold,” Ms McNiven said.

"It was pretty special.

"It means a lot to be recognised nationally for my day-to-day work.”

Ms McNiven the awards pushed her to create something exceptionally creative, innovative and unique for each client.

"I always love to deliver at least one photo that is more like art, than a photo to a client,” she said.

Working as professional photographer in Noosa for six years, Ms McNiven said she felt extremely lucky to have Noosa's amazing environmental backdrops to drive her inspiration and creative vision.