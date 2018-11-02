Photographer's cheeky snap up for award

A CANDID moment caught by quick-thinking QT photographer Rob Williams has landed him in the finals of the Older People Speak Out (OPSO) photography awards.

Rob was tasked with photographing Rosevale's Lavina Jensen late last year for the QT's Our Ipswich Our People when he captured the impromptu moment.

"I first met Lavina Jensen in 2013 when she was celebrating her 60th wedding anniversary with her husband Colin. It only dawned on me as I approached her bright blue Rosevale home late last year that we were coming back to see her again. Sadly, this time, without her husband of 65 years," Rob said.

"When you meet so many people your memories often fade, but when I saw Lavina again, the memories returned. She was the same cheeky character I had met back then. Confident in herself, but shy of the camera. She was sure she would break it. She was a quick judge of character and surmised that I was also a bit of a cheeky character.

"My favourite memory with Lavina can be summed up in one photograph and the way it eventuated. After I took a few portraits of her it was suggested we move up to the shed that houses the fuel delivery trucks that she still works in. I jumped in the car to drive, and I spotted Lavina messing about with a bike leant up against her fence.

"I said to myself 'She's not going to ride that is she?' while I was simultaneously reversing my direction from the car and fumbling for my camera, not wanting to miss this moment unfolding in front of me. As she rode past I was simply hoping that I had my camera settings right. When I looked down to check that little screen on the back all I heard was 'You cheeky thing! You're just trying to get a photo of me falling off!"

The finals are in Brisbane on November 26.