PHOTOS: Australia Day the Noosa way

HUNDREDS attended Australia Day celebrations in Noosa on Friday, taking advantage of a full day of entertainment organised by the Tewantin Noosa Lions Club and Rotary Club of Noosa Heads.

The Noosaville Lions Park on the Noosa River was abuzz with a classic car display, live music, food stalls and children's activities, with many families arriving early to set up their picnics by the water's edge.

Classic car owner Duncan Logan brought his 1929 Austin Seven Meteor for the public to marvel at.

"It's fully registered, I can drive it any day of the week. I've been told it can do 100kmh,” he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Sweeney family migrated to Australia from the UK two years ago and attended the celebrations with a gazebo set up on the sand.

"(We migrated) for a change of lifestyle, the weather, while the kids were young. It's a special place to bring them up,” father Dave Sweeney said.