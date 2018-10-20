PHOTOS: Boxers leave it all in the ring at fight night
BOXERS from clubs across Queensland stepped into the ring last night at the Dalby PCYC for a great evening of action.
A full list of the results and a gallery from the night are below:
Darcy Long (Toowoomba PCYC) defeated Broderick Blair (South Burnett) by decision
Lewis Black (Gladstone) defeated Jake McDonald (Nerang PCYC) by decision
Brodie Hilt (Trading Blows) defeated Zander Hawkins (South Burnett) by decision
Declan Corcoran (Nerang PCYC) defeated Jake Russell (Bundaberg) by round two stoppage
Jack Hellyer (Richo's) defeated Blade Dudgeon (Roma PCYC) by decision
Sonny Weazel (South Burnett) defeated Chance Dawes (Toowoomba PCYC) by decision
Connor Numms (Nerang PCYC) defeated Jordan Browne (Pony Shaw) by decision
Zoey Christadoulou (Toowoomba PCYC) defeated Charlotte Brand (Roma PCYC) by decision
Cassidy Thornberry (Gatton) defeated Kyle O'Dwyer (Gladstone) by decision
George Christodolou (Pony Show) defeated Ryan Cattarin (Aftershock) by decision
Jack Williams (Gladstone) defeated Harry Brand (Roma PCYC) by decision
Adam Mckellar (Toowoomba PCYC) defeated Kev Burford (Richo's) by decision
Chase Alderton (Dalby PCYC) v Chase Townsend (Rebels) - No winner, exhibition fight
Tyler Wheeler (Gladstone) defeated Ruben Davis (St George) by decision
Judd Alderton (Dalby PCYC) defeated Joseph Kelly (Toowoomba PCYC) by decision
Isabelle Schubert (Roma PCYC) defeated Amanda Cootes (Materix) by decision
Harry Jones (Dalby PCYC) defeated Rhonin Wilkinson (St George) by round two stoppage
Jordie Dunnet (Gladstone) defeated Pharel Chapman (South Burnett) by decision
Donna Jemmison (Roma PCYC) defeated Jayde Baldwin (Dalby PCYC) by decision
Tallis Farrar (Gladstone) defeated John Blair (South Burnett) by decision
Harro Nolan (Dalby PCYC) defeated Arthur Bond (South Burnett) by round one stoppage
Emily Joe Willis (Gladstone) defeated Amanda Espie (Roma PCYC) by round two corner stoppage
Steven Tapp (Dalby PCYC) defeated Corvin Cooper (St George) by decision