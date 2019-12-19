IN PHOTOS: Brave fireys tackle monster Peregian bushfire

Ashley Carter Full Profile Login to follow

MORE than 60 firefighting crews spent an exhausting afternoon and night protecting homes and battling a severe bushfire at Peregian Springs for the third time in recent months.

Water bombing helicopters have returned this morning and crews are patrolling the area to monitor hot spots.

The Sunshine Motorway remains closed as smoke affects the area.

Frustrated residents were allowed home about 9pm last night after being evacuated to Coolum, but a warning to prepare to leave remains in place.

Photos from the firefront show the incredible efforts our firefighters and volunteers are going to in order to protect the community.