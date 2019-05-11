Photos capture serenity

A FORMER Noosa River camping ground that for many years was an unofficial refuge for those "doing it tough” is the focus of a photographic exhibition opening at the USC Art Gallery on Thursday, May 16.

The River's Edge exhibition presents 56 photographs by Coast artist Kim Guthrie of the Johns Landing Camping Ground, just north of Lake Cooroibah, and of the various people who stayed there.

Before the property was sold to Noosa Council in 2017, it had been run as a low-cost private camping ground since the 1950s.

In addition to welcoming campers, it had many long-term residents and was a sanctuary for marginalised people and those at risk of homelessness.

USC Art Gallery manager Megan Williams said the exhibition would be officially opened by Artist Profile Magazine editor Kon Gouriotis.

"This exhibition brings together 56 of the moving portraits and documentary photographs by Kim Guthrie that capture the unique community at Johns Landing,” she said.

"Kim is a prolific photographer who has a fascination with the ordinary.”

He says that through his work he is "exploring Australian-ness, trying to get to the essence of us as a unique and special place”.

"His work has a low-fi digital aesthetic that harks back to photographic traditions of the recent past.

"He describes this as a reaction to the doctored and constructed images that we are bombarded with daily.”

Ms Williams said Mr Guthrie's work has been included in group exhibitions nationally and internationally.

'River's Edge' Kim Guthrie

The USC Art Gallery is located at USC's Sunshine Coast Campus on Sippy Downs Drive, Sippy Downs.

It is open free to the public from 10am-4pm Monday to Saturday and closed Sundays and public holidays.

Mr Guthrie said he hoped those he photographed at John's Landing would also come along to the opening.