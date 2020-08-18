PHOTOS: Cops nab driver who fled crash scene

Police have arrested a driver following a crash at Moonee Beach in the early hours of the morning.

A MAN who crashed his car at Moonee Beach in the early hours of the morning has been arrested by police after allegedly attempting to flee the scene.

The man's Toyota Landcruiser was found rolled onto its side in the middle of a roundabout on Solitary Islands Way at around 1.30am this morning (August 18).

Police then located the driver, aged 35, walking around 200m from the crash scene.

He was breath tested and allegedly returned a positive result.

The man was then arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with high range PCA and had his licence suspended.

He was issued with a Court Attendance Notice for Coffs Harbour Local Court in September.

Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod Langan said the vehicle had been travelling northbound when it collided with the roundabout.

"Upon arrival police located the vehicle on its side at the roundabout. Police also allege they located the driver a short distance from the crash site," Sgt Langan said.

"The man tested positive to a roadside breath test and was conveyed to Coffs Harbour Police Station where it will be alleged he again tested positive with a blood alcohol reading of 0.189."

The Landcruiser sustained significant damage, as well as a number of traffic signs on the roundabout.