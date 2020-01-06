Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An ATM from a shopping centre has been stolen after an unknown number of offenders ploughed through bollards with a front end loader.
An ATM from a shopping centre has been stolen after an unknown number of offenders ploughed through bollards with a front end loader.
Crime

PHOTOS: Crims on front end loader steal ATM

by MADURA MCCORMACK
6th Jan 2020 11:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ATM machine from a shopping centre in Townsville has been stolen after an unknown number of offenders ploughed through bollards with a front end loader.

Queensland Police confirmed the incident occurred at 3.12am on Monday at Stocklands North Shore in Burdell.

An ATM was targeted at Stockland North Shore in Burdell. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
An ATM was targeted at Stockland North Shore in Burdell. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

It is understood those responsible used a front end loader to smash through impact bollards at the shopping centre before taking a Commonwealth Bank ATM.

A QPS spokeswoman said the front end loader and the ATM had since been recovered and investigations were ongoing.

An ATM was targeted at Stockland North Shore in Burdell. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
An ATM was targeted at Stockland North Shore in Burdell. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

 

Stocklands North Shore centre manager Malcolm Miller said he believed the offender or offenders knew what they were doing, as the front end loader did not impact shops or other infrastructure.

"We had a front end loader drive through the impact bollards, picked up an ATM, and drove off," he said.

"It's not affected the trading."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000

crime money police theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bridging the Hastings St traffic problem

        premium_icon Bridging the Hastings St traffic problem

        News Call for a bridge crossing to Noosa Pde to end the Hastings St traffic build up.

        Dream 1960s riverfront home hits market as buyers swarm

        premium_icon Dream 1960s riverfront home hits market as buyers swarm

        Property Modest home was last sold in 1986 for $150,000

        Fish of the Week is a personal best flatty …

        premium_icon Fish of the Week is a personal best flatty …

        News Davo’s Fish of the Week and where they’re biting.

        Five things to do this week

        Five things to do this week

        News Looking for something to do in Noosa this week? Here are five events happening...