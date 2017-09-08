26°
PHOTOS: Food and fashion at Peregian Beach

Evelina Deely and daughter Sienna, 6, two of three generations of fashion label Soul Sanctuary.
Evelina Deely and daughter Sienna, 6, two of three generations of fashion label Soul Sanctuary. Amber Macpherson

HUNDREDS enjoyed a perfect spring day at the annual Peregian Beach Food and Fashion event.

The yearly celebration of style and sustenance presented some of the best labels and dishes on offer from Peregian Beach Village on Wednesday.

Peregian Beach Business Association secretary Robyn Walter said the day was all about promoting local fashion and food to the greater community.

"We have 360 people here today," Ms Walter said.

"Peregian has a very village atmosphere, we're environment-conscious here.

"The idea is to showcase the local fashion and local restaurants - we have a great selection."

 

Evelina and daughter Sienna Deely modelled their family business clothing store Soul Sanctuary on the catwalk.

"My mother and I are part of Soul Sanctuary, my daughter is here today, and our dog modelled for Peticular," Ms Deely said.

"So there's three generations, and our dog Fred, all part of today."

The Food and Fashion event partnered with assistance dog charity SmartPups.

"We're hoping to raise between $1000 and $2000 for SmartPups from our raffle tickets," Ms Walter said.

