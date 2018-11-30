Menu
Sandra Bullock. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty
Celebrity

Incredible proof Sandra Bullock doesn’t age

30th Nov 2018 5:30 AM

Sandra Bullock, what's your secret? The Oscar-winning star first found worldwide fame at the relatively late age (by Hollywood standards) of 30, with her star turn in the 1994 thriller Speed.

Almost 25 years later, Bullock, 54, is one of Hollywood's most bankable actresses - but looking at photos from throughout her career, one thing struck us.
She doesn't age.

Now, we don't mean she looks good for her age. We mean she literally does not appear to age.

We've dated the photos below from the past quarter-century of her career, but without dates attached, we're guessing you'd be hard pressed to put them in chronological order:

1993

On a red carpet a year before Speed came out. Picture; Ron Galella/WireImage
1996

 

In the film A Time To Kill.
1997

 

At the 97 Met Gala in New York. Picture: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
2000

 

In Miss Congeniality./
2002

 

At the premiere of Divine Secrets Of The Ya-Ya Sisterhood. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2005

 

The year Miss Congeniality 2 came out. Picture: Stephen Lovekin/WireImage
2006

 

At the 78th Academy Awards. Picture: AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian
2009

 

At the premiere of All About Steve in 2009. Picture: Getty
2010

 

Winning her Oscar for The Blind Side. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
2011

 

Back for another Oscars. Picture: AP Photo
2013

 

At the London premiere for her hit film Gravity. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI
2014

 

At the Golden Globes the year she turned 50. Picture: Getty Images
2018

 

At a screening for her new Netflix film Bird Box this month. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix
