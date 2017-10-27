News

PHOTOS: Green candidate launches campaign

SUPPORTERS: Robyn Paterson, Deb Spelt, Clint Hemesall and Mo Riggs back the Greens party. Amber Macpherson
by Amber Macpherson

FRIENDS, family and the community showed their support for new Noosa state Greens candidate Phil Jenkins at the J last Friday.

Mr Jenkins officially launched his campaign ahead of a looming state election, hoping to take on long-standing Noosa MP Glen Elmes for the local seat.

He said the encouragement he has received from peers has been heart-warming.

"The amount of support has made me quite emotional,” Mr Jenkins said.

"I've had friends who are long-time LNP voters, and they've said, 'no problem, I'm behind you because I know where you're from'.

"It's really fantastic.”

Among his policies, Mr Jenkins wants to turn the defunct Tewantin TAFE into "the small business school of Australia”, increase medical services at the Noosa Hospital, and protect Noosa's environment.

Mr Jenkins hopes voters will "de-amalgamate” from the two-party system and elect a representative of a smaller faction.

Topics:  campaign greens greens candidate noosa phillip jenkins politics state election

Noosa News

