PHOTOS: Inside the incredible home Paul Green just sold

The Townsville home of former North Queensland Cowboys coach Paul Green, who was recently named Queensland Maroons coach, has sold for $1.85m at auction.

The stunning, hillside residence, located in Townsville's top suburb of Castle Hill, went under the hammer on Monday night, with bidding starting at $1.1m.

Auctioneer Mitch Peereboom said there was a mix of local and interstate buyers.

3 Stirling Drive, Castle Hill, Qld 4810

"It was strong bidding, confirming the strong prestige market in Townsville," he said.

Ray White's Julie Mahoney, who marketed the property, said there were 84 inspections of the property during the four week campaign.

"The owners (the Greens) are very happy … the new owners are a local family and Amanda (Green's wife) is ecstatic."

At the time of listing the Townsville mansion, Green said "it is pretty tough to move and tough on the family", reflecting on the fact it was the "house my kids have lived in most of their life".

He also said Amanda could take credit for the styling.

"I can't take much credit for that," he said.

The sale comes just a fortnight after it was announced that Green, in a one-year deal, would take the reins as coach of the Queensland State of Origin team from Wayne Bennett.

Green said he still had big dreams to coach the Brisbane Broncos.

"I'm Brisbane born and bred, so to coach the Broncos would be a great ambition," he said.

"Hopefully it happens down the track."

Former North Queensland Cowboys Coach Paul Green list his Townsville house for sale. 3 Stirling Drive, Castle Hill, Qld 4810

The four bedroom residence sits on a 759 sqm block at 3 Stirling Drive.

The residence has a "sophisticated yet playful personality" and has a "stunning new entertainment extension".

Features included views of the ocean and Castle Hill, smart technology that streams through the bar, living room and top-level patio area, a separate media room and an airconditioned gym.

There was also an open-plan kitchen with stone benchtops and wood accent cabinetry, an executive style bar featuring polished concrete floors, an oversized master bedroom with a large walk-in robe and ensuite, an alfresco covered outdoor entertainment area overlooking the infinity edge saltwater pool, accommodation for three vehicles and a cellar.

Ms Mahoney said the "spectacular lifestyle property" encompassed everything you could want in a dream home".

And at a fraction of the cost of a similar house in Brisbane or Sydney.

"There is room for the children to play, it backs on to Yarrawonga Park, it has views, absolute privacy," she said.

"It is a flat block and the extension they (the Greens) did is just sublime," Ms Mahoney said.

Originally published as PHOTOS: Inside the incredible home Greeny just sold