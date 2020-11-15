Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Braxton McArthur, 8, and Harrison Kelley, 9, from Halliday Bay. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Braxton McArthur, 8, and Harrison Kelley, 9, from Halliday Bay. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Soccer

PHOTOS: Magpies Crusaders fans cheer from sidelines

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
15th Nov 2020 10:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ALTHOUGH they didn't take home a win, Magpies Crusaders fans cheered proudly for their team from the sidelines on Saturday night.

They hosted A-League club Brisbane Roar in a pre-season friendly at Sologinkin Oval.

The celebrations were short-lived - a 9-1 Roar win the end result. 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More stories:

The team behind the Miners' magical 2012 season

What's stopping Mackay players from cracking the A-League?

READ MORE: Mackay soccer stories

But all in attendance left the ground embracing an old sporting adage - football was the true winner at Sologinkin Oval.

brisbane roar mackay soccer magpies crusaders whatson whatson mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child flown to hospital after falling in campfire

        Premium Content Child flown to hospital after falling in campfire

        News A young girl was flown to hospital after falling into a campfire north of the Sunshine Coast last night.

        IN PHOTOS: State Archive images reveal Coast’s rich history

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: State Archive images reveal Coast’s rich history

        News Do you remember when the Sunshine Coast looked like this?

        LEAVE NOW: Dangerous Fraser Island fire spreads

        LEAVE NOW: Dangerous Fraser Island fire spreads

        News Locals and visitors are being urged to flee a popular Fraser Island campground as a...

        Temperatures soar as four-day heatwave sets in

        Premium Content Temperatures soar as four-day heatwave sets in

        Weather Temperatures soar as five-day heatwave sets in