Photos of Matt Golinski's baby joy

NEW photos of celebrity chef Matt Golinski's little bundle of joy have surfaced on social media.

Photos of baby Aluna, with Mr Golinski and mum Erin Yarwood, were posted to Facebook on Tuesday last week by Sunshine Coast photography company Bubbalicious Photography.

The photos of the new family have been shared nearly 100 times, attracting over 1800 likes and more than a hundred comments congratulating the couple on their gorgeous baby girl.

NEW BABY: Images of Matt Golinski and Erin Yarwood's baby, Aluna, have been shared on social media.

Francoise Pernoud said she was thrilled for her friends' new arrival.

"Can't find the right words to describe the love that comes out of this photo shot,” she said.

"Well done to Bubbalicious... and I am so proud of you my friends, Erin Yarwood and Matt Golinski.”

Josie Fennell said "so many congratulations Matt and Erin, Aluna is beautiful”.

Aluna Bennie Golinski was born on August 16 weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces (3.8kg). She is the couple's first child.

Aluna's arrival marks another happy turn for the celebrity chef, six years on from the house fire that claimed the life of his wife and three children on Boxing Day in 2011.

So far, 2017 has proven to be a year of positives for Mr Golinski - he proposed to Ms Yarwood atop Mount Cooroora in July.

The pair struck up a friendship while Mr Golinski was in hospital, recovering from the 2011 house fire.