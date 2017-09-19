27°
News

Photos of Matt Golinski's baby joy

NEW BABY: Images of Matt Golinski and Erin Yarwood's new baby, Aluna, have been shared on social media.
NEW BABY: Images of Matt Golinski and Erin Yarwood's new baby, Aluna, have been shared on social media. Instagram: Matt Golinski.
Rachel Lang
by and Rachel Lang

NEW photos of celebrity chef Matt Golinski's little bundle of joy have surfaced on social media.

Photos of baby Aluna, with Mr Golinski and mum Erin Yarwood, were posted to Facebook on Tuesday last week by Sunshine Coast photography company Bubbalicious Photography.

The photos of the new family have been shared nearly 100 times, attracting over 1800 likes and more than a hundred comments congratulating the couple on their gorgeous baby girl.

NEW BABY: Images of Matt Golinski and Erin Yarwood's baby, Aluna, have been shared on social media.
NEW BABY: Images of Matt Golinski and Erin Yarwood&#39;s baby, Aluna, have been shared on social media.

Francoise Pernoud said she was thrilled for her friends' new arrival.

"Can't find the right words to describe the love that comes out of this photo shot,” she said.

"Well done to Bubbalicious... and I am so proud of you my friends, Erin Yarwood and Matt Golinski.”

Josie Fennell said "so many congratulations Matt and Erin, Aluna is beautiful”.

Aluna Bennie Golinski was born on August 16 weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces (3.8kg). She is the couple's first child.

Aluna's arrival marks another happy turn for the celebrity chef, six years on from the house fire that claimed the life of his wife and three children on Boxing Day in 2011.

So far, 2017 has proven to be a year of positives for Mr Golinski - he proposed to Ms Yarwood atop Mount Cooroora in July.

The pair struck up a friendship while Mr Golinski was in hospital, recovering from the 2011 house fire.

Topics:  baby erin yarwood matt golinski photos

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Council opens regional shower facilities

Council opens regional shower facilities

Where to get a shower if you're short on water during the big dry

Clever cockatoo talks her way home

Bernadette, Richard, Pete

Alexi thought it was just another cockatoo, until it said 'hello'

Shoes step to vegan future: holster officially cruelty-free

COMFY: holster creates beautiful sandals and resort shoes.

holster is now registered with the Vegan Society

Crafty quilters come of age at Quilt show

COLOURFUL: Patches of Cooroy president Margaret Kippen and secretary Julie Dodds.

Patches of Cooroy celebrate 18 years with its Craft and Quilt Show

Local Partners