MEGA GALLERY: Party far from over for Noosa Schoolies

Tegan Annett
25th Nov 2020 4:07 PM
Noosa's mid-week nightlife is looking very different with thousands of Schoolies continuing to hit the streets as their week-long celebration continues.

Plenty of Schoolies were out and about on Tuesday night, with Hastings St and Main Beach being hotspots for festivities. 

Graduates have travelled to Noosa in unprecedented numbers after official Schoolies festivities were cancelled due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday morning Noosa Council thanked a handful of Schoolies who had for the past two nights helped clean up rubbish left behind at the beach.

"They may have got a bad wrap for their weekend littering antics, but credit to this cohort with many doing the right thing and dumping their rubbish in the bins provided," the council said.

noosa schoolies 2020 schoolies 2020
The Sunshine Coast Daily

