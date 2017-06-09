PHOTOS: Queensland Day awards honour so many

VOLUNTEERS from 55 different Noosa community and sporting groups filled the J on Monday night for the second annual Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards.

Member for Noosa Glen Elmes said the awards were a huge success, with a similar number of volunteers and their hard working organisations represented as last year.

"The awards have uncovered a swathe of new not-for-profit groups previously unknown to us, highlighting the depth and breadth of volunteering organisations that make up this incredible community,” he said.

"Older people are indeed over-represented in the volunteering community, which was reflected in the audience on the night.

"What I loved about this year's ceremony was the ability to showcase a younger, emerging group of volunteers. St Teresa's Soul Collective, a band of students from years 10 to 12, donated their time and their musical talents to treat the audience to a highly professional and entertaining performance of songs of yesteryear, bridging the generation gap beautifully.

"In my view, in any way we can thank volunteers for their selfless work we must, and do so regularly, to ensure they know how appreciated and valued they are for the enormous difference they make.”