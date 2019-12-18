GALLERY: Motorist watches on a Peregian fire 'jumps' road

Peregian Springs residents are being urged to evacuate for the third time in four months after a large bushfire broke out this afternoon. Photos: John Park/John McCutcheon

UPDATE: 4:30PM: A "TERRIFIED and angry" resident has described the moment giant flames "jumped" across the road in front of her vehicle.

Tracey Dorrett was driving home along Doonan Bridge Road East when she saw flames jump across the road.

She immediately called her mother-in-law, who works at QFES, who told her the fire wasn't calming down.

Emergency Alert issued regarding a bushfire warning from QFES. There is a significant fire at Peregian Springs, Lake Weyba and Weyba Downs. Those in the area are being asked to stay updated & see what action is required by looking at the latest warning at https://t.co/sLEm78d6UO — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) December 18, 2019

She said the third evacuation in four months was devastating for the Peregian Springs and surrounding community.

"It's pretty terrifying for people that are along there," she said.

"A lot of the residents are just pretty angry about the whole ordeal."

Ms Dorrett's property on Verrierdale Rd is not currently under threat, but she said she was prepared to act and move her animals to safety.

Her partner told her he was willing to stay and protect their home if needed.

Police have declared an emergency under the Public Service Preservation Act as the large fire pushes north-west.

The Sunshine Coast Daily is at the scene as fearful residents flee their homes. Flames can be seen and smoke is billowing as multiple firefighting crews and water bombing aircraft tackle the blaze.

A separate fire that broke out at Noosa Heads earlier this afternoon has been contained.