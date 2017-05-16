26°
PHOTOS: Weather gods smile on Cooroy Fusion Festival

Alan Lander | 16th May 2017 6:00 AM
BIG SMILES: Carter, 2, and four-year-old Jamie Cleary of Lake Macdonald enjoy the jumping castle
BIG SMILES: Carter, 2, and four-year-old Jamie Cleary of Lake Macdonald enjoy the jumping castle Alan Lander

AT LEAST 17 people claimed they were responsible for summoning the weather gods to protect Saturday's Cooroy Fusion Festival from inundation.

But no matter who prevailed, while the southern end of the Coast copped a soaking, it was blue skies and warm temperatures all day for the event which, according to festival director Chris Bell, attracted even more crowds than last year.

"It's always hard to put an exact figure on it, but it was certainly bigger,” Mr Bell said.

"A lot of food stalls had items struck off their menus because they had sold out.”

He said each year the festival tries to bring in fresh attractions as well as retain the favourites.

"The kids' selfie booth was very popular; that's where they can get a special photo taken and made into a Mothers Day card - we'll keep that going,” Mr Bell said, adding that the festival will always be held the day before Mothers Day.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The ever-popular wildlife attractions, along with new items like the Hamster Wheels, Dart Ball and the Lego Lounge were all busy, and the entertainment on the main stage also drew big crowds.

"Many of the stallholders who were there have already asked to book a space for next year's event,” Mr Bell said.

He said planning for this year and the next two has been made much easier with the help of Noosa Council.

"Noosa Council has now declared the Fusion Festival to be a 'significant event' for the region, which means we know we will have the grant funding for the next couple of years so we can make decisions earlier.”

Mr Bell gave special thanks to the key organisers for whom "nothing was too much trouble” for the event.

Topics:  cooroy cooroy fusion festival event noosa

It was blue skies and warm temperatures all day for the event which, according to festival director Chris Bell, attracted even more crowds than last year.

