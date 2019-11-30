Menu
Noosa Music Society 2019 Young Pianist Awards is on December 8.
News

Pianists set to ‘dazzle’

Kat Donaghey
30th Nov 2019 12:00 PM

ASPIRING pianists will put on a dazzling show as they compete for grand prizes at the Noosa Music Society 2019 Young Pianist Awards.

With more than $7000 in prize money, the awards are seeking out the most talented national, state and Sunshine Coast young pianists.

Those who nominate will perform at the Gala Concert on December 8 where the winners will be announced.

The Noosa Music Society’s event will be open to every genre or period including classical, experimental, jazz, pop and film music.

The awards were created to encourage and recognise the next generation of pianists at a national, state and local level.

Noosa Music Society National First Prize of $4,500 is for the most outstanding Australian pianist aged 27 and under.

Friends of the Society Queensland State Prize of $1,500, for pianists aged 21 and under, will be awarded to one outstanding Queensland Musician.

Belle Property Sunshine Coast Local Prize of $1,000 goes to the most outstanding Sunshine Coast pianist aged 17 and under.

The Noosa Music Society Young Pianist Awards Gala Concert will be held on Sunday, December 8 from 3.30pm at Good Shepherd Lutheran College, Noosaville.

Tickets are $47.50 Premium, $35 Adult, $25 Concession (Pensioner / Senior) and $15 Student and can be purchased at www.thej.com.au or at the door.

Noosa News

