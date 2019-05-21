Piano Wizard brings his magic to Noosa Springs

EVEN as a child, Andrew Farrell's piano playing had a mystic quality - the speed of his fingers across the keys and his unfailing accuracy seeming magical.

So it was no surprise he became quickly known as the "Piano Wizard" and his performances across the country attracted devoted audiences.

The Piano Wizard learned to play by listening to his parents' records, began formal lessons at seven and studied classical piano until 16. He's been touring for the past 30 years.

This Friday, May 24, he will bring his own brand of musical magic to Noosa Springs for a free concert on the grass in front of the clubhouse from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

The gifted Farrell has developed a unique piano style, often combining classical elements with jazz, boogie-woogie and blues - always immensely entertaining.

Noosa Springs members and visitors are invited to bring their own chair, picnic blanket and cushions to enjoy this rare concert under the stars.

There will be a food stall and licensed bars, and guests are reminded that because Noosa Springs is a licensed venue, no BYO food or alcohol is permitted.

Register your interest by emailing functions@noosasprings.com.au or visiting www.facebook.com/events/422390838559374.

If you intend to dine at Relish that night, book by phoning 54403317.