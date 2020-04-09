Photo leaves footy superstar in hot water

One of the best players in the AFL could be in some trouble with the law after a image circulated of him surfing.

A photograph of Fremantle AFL captain Nat Fyfe surfing in Margaret River has caused a stir given Western Australia's strict intrastate travel ban, as a further 14 cases of coronavirus were confirmed.

The AFL club says Fyfe had been driving a truck for his father's business and had been in the region when he stopped for a surf.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson says police will investigate the matter. "On the face of it, I think there are questions to be answered," Mr Dawson said. "An essential service is not surfing unless you're a professional surfer."

Premier Mark McGowan said it was "not a good look" but it was up to police to determine if there had been a breach.

NAT FYFE SPOTTED SURFING AT MARGS 🌊🏉🏄‍♂️ Surfers at Gas Bay, near Margaret River, got a bit of a shock this morning... Posted by ABC Great Southern on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

The Dockers responded ABC South West, saying "Fyfe had been driving trucks for his father, who runs his trucking business out of Lake Grace, and was in Margaret River picking up lime when he took the opportunity to go for a surf as part of his exercise regime".

The new cases recorded on Thursday bring WA's total to 495, and include two more health workers at Halls Creek in the Kimberley region, which has a large population of vulnerable indigenous people.

There are now 17 cases in the Kimberley in total, 10 of whom are health workers.

"In relation to Halls Creek, we are very confident that we've had no Aboriginal patients or members of the community exposed to those healthcare workers," Health Minister Roger Cook said while launching a $455,000 mental health campaign focused on self-care during the pandemic.

Seven of the new cases are linked to cruise ships, including four from the Artania, which remains docked in Fremantle with hundreds of crew on board. Fremantle Ports lists the German liner as scheduled to leave on April 30, well beyond the 14-day quarantine period initially agreed with the federal government, which began on April 3.

The new cases also include three Main Roads employees in the Goldfields region. There are currently 34 patients in hospital, including 15 in intensive care, while 187 people have recovered.

School holidays officially began on Thursday as Perth weather remained unseasonally warm, but police patrols of popular Cottesloe beach found people being very compliant and supportive of social distancing directives, Mr McGowan said.

The premier has repeatedly warned beaches may be closed if there was widespread disregard of the rules.

He urged people to keep doing the right thing over the Easter break. "I understand this is no one's ideal Easter long weekend," Mr McGowan said.

