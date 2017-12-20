Menu
Login
News

Pick up a gift at Men's Shed

The Buderim Men's Shed making toys for the open day. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily
The Buderim Men's Shed making toys for the open day. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily Warren Lynam

THE Noosa Men's Shed will host a garage sale on Thursday morning, offering quality, handmade goods for last-minute Christmas presents.

A collection of items including up-cycled furniture, toys and gardening equipment, as well as second-hand goods, will be on sale at the site at Wallum Ln.

Noosa Men's Shed secretary Stewart Neuss said the community was invited to peruse the products from 10.30am.

"Noosa Men's Shed will be holding a garage sale at their Cobbers Shed commencing at 10.30am 'til noon,” Mr Neuss said.

"We will be selling wooden toys, bird houses, a dog kennel, recycled pallet timber Adirondack chairs, toy boxes, hat racks, trugs, stools, native bee hives, serving trays, wall garden boxes, planter boxes and much more.

"Great ideas for Christmas presents, bring your friends.”

The Men's Shed is at 21 Wallum Ln, Noosa Heads.

Topics:  christmas community garage sale handmade noosa noosa men's shed

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
RACQ wants congestion busting action

RACQ wants congestion busting action

Car club pans low roads to hell in Noosa

Council findings fuelling concern over tanks

BURIED CONCERNS: Madill Garage Cooroyat its opening in 2015

Fuel tank debate in Cooroy

Noosa's heart-felt farewell to George

LOVED: George Pearce.

Tribute to a community soul

Don't miss the last festivities around the region

A merry time for one and all at the Noosa Waters Christmas flotilla.

Noosa hasn't run out of festive cheer yet

Local Partners