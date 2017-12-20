Pick up a gift at Men's Shed

The Buderim Men's Shed making toys for the open day. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

The Buderim Men's Shed making toys for the open day. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily Warren Lynam

THE Noosa Men's Shed will host a garage sale on Thursday morning, offering quality, handmade goods for last-minute Christmas presents.

A collection of items including up-cycled furniture, toys and gardening equipment, as well as second-hand goods, will be on sale at the site at Wallum Ln.

Noosa Men's Shed secretary Stewart Neuss said the community was invited to peruse the products from 10.30am.

"Noosa Men's Shed will be holding a garage sale at their Cobbers Shed commencing at 10.30am 'til noon,” Mr Neuss said.

"We will be selling wooden toys, bird houses, a dog kennel, recycled pallet timber Adirondack chairs, toy boxes, hat racks, trugs, stools, native bee hives, serving trays, wall garden boxes, planter boxes and much more.

"Great ideas for Christmas presents, bring your friends.”

The Men's Shed is at 21 Wallum Ln, Noosa Heads.