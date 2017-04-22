Pickled Possum to quench thirst

BOTTOMS UP: The Cooroy Fusion Festival bar is sure to pickle your fancy.

PICKLED Possum is on the menu again at this year's Cooroy Fusion Festival - but it's not a local delicacy, it's the name of the festival bar.

"The Pickled Possum Bar is situated in an ideal location with a great view of the entertainment on the Bendigo Bank stage and all the surrounding crowds throughout the markets,” Cooroy Fusion committee chair Chris Bell said.

"This year we'll also be hosting a special sponsors' and volunteers' hospitality event in the Pickled Possum Bar, so it really will be the place to be and be seen.”

Cooroy RSL manager Tina Mayfield said her establishment was more than happy to sponsor the bar for the community to enjoy.

"We couldn't resist sponsoring something as iconic as the Pickled Possum Bar at a fantastic community event like Cooroy Fusion Festival,” Ms Mayfield said.

"This event is all about the community and what the wonderful Noosa hinterland has to offer, which is something we feel passionate about at Club Cooroy RSL.

"The volunteers that run this event should be applauded as it's a great free day out and we hope to see you there.”

Cooroy Fusion Festival is run by the Cooroy Future Group Inc and couldn't be produced without the support from festival partners and sponsors.

For more details, visit cooroyfusionfestival.com.au or find the event on Facebook.