25°
News

Pickled Possum to quench thirst

22nd Apr 2017 5:00 AM
BOTTOMS UP: The Cooroy Fusion Festival bar is sure to pickle your fancy.
BOTTOMS UP: The Cooroy Fusion Festival bar is sure to pickle your fancy.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PICKLED Possum is on the menu again at this year's Cooroy Fusion Festival - but it's not a local delicacy, it's the name of the festival bar.

"The Pickled Possum Bar is situated in an ideal location with a great view of the entertainment on the Bendigo Bank stage and all the surrounding crowds throughout the markets,” Cooroy Fusion committee chair Chris Bell said.

"This year we'll also be hosting a special sponsors' and volunteers' hospitality event in the Pickled Possum Bar, so it really will be the place to be and be seen.”

Cooroy RSL manager Tina Mayfield said her establishment was more than happy to sponsor the bar for the community to enjoy.

"We couldn't resist sponsoring something as iconic as the Pickled Possum Bar at a fantastic community event like Cooroy Fusion Festival,” Ms Mayfield said.

"This event is all about the community and what the wonderful Noosa hinterland has to offer, which is something we feel passionate about at Club Cooroy RSL.

"The volunteers that run this event should be applauded as it's a great free day out and we hope to see you there.”

Cooroy Fusion Festival is run by the Cooroy Future Group Inc and couldn't be produced without the support from festival partners and sponsors.

For more details, visit cooroyfusionfestival.com.au or find the event on Facebook.

Noosa News

Topics:  cooroy cooroy fusion festival cooroy rsl noosa pickled possum what's on

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cooroy Community Garden needs your help

Cooroy Community Garden needs your help

Cooroy Community Garden members have helped turn a forgotten corner into a welcoming communal area bursting with colour, scents and produce

Amazing Aboriginal art talent on display at auction

AMAZING ART: Bush Leaves by Abie Loy Kemarre - just one of the many stunning paintings up for auction this Sunday in Noosa.

Noosa art lovers treated to fine Indigenous works

Council goes with Elanda protesters

COMMUNITY MESSAGE: The Noosa Council is listening to concerned locals over an Elanda Point habitat application.

Noosa Council does not want habitat downgrade

Time to prime your paws for the big walk

MUSH: Time to get involved with the Noosaville Million Paws Walk.

Million Paws Walk is one month away - time to start fundraising

Local Partners

Cooroy Community Garden needs your help

Cooroy Community Garden members have helped turn a forgotten corner into a welcoming communal area bursting with colour, scents and produce

Pickled Possum to quench thirst

BOTTOMS UP: The Cooroy Fusion Festival bar is sure to pickle your fancy.

Pickled Possum is on the menu at this year's Cooroy Fusion Festival

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg pledge big sum to flood appeal

THE Ballina-raised star and his wife confirmed the donation to charity organisation Rise Above the Flood.

Logies tips: Who will walk away with the statues?

Gold Logie winner Waleed Aly after the 2016 Logie Awards.

Waleed Aly is tipped to walk away with the golden gong.

Book Review: The Shape of Us by Lisa Ireland

Cook says it's almost as if this was written with her in mind

Dave Hughes ready to push boundaries at Logies

Dave Hughes is getting ready to host the Logies.

Will Dave Hughes push the envelope too far at the Logies?

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj.

Fans not impressed with scenes from rap star's new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Price Reduction Owner Wants To Move On!

48 Patrick King Drive, Burnside 4560

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Located in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac with neighbourhood traffic only, is this charming home on a huge 1496m2 block; showcasing pleasant views to...

Modern, Sophisticated, Available

45 Sam White Drive, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 4 $598,000

It feels brand new, presents beautifully and best of all their circumstances have changed which means it's available. Ideally located in leafy Buderim with a...

On Buderim and On View

Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 $895,000

Completely modernised and with ocean views to die for, this is the Buderim lifestyle you have craved for. Bright, light and modern is the style of this home that...

Dont Miss it!... Will be Sold... Building and Pest Report Available

18 Yakola Parade, Alexandra Headland 4572

House 4 2 2 Auction

Elevated home built over three levels, with entertaining balconies all around capturing sea breezes and ocean views... all this located on a surprisingly level...

WHEN ONLY THE BEST WILL DO!

406/11 Nicklin Way, Minyama 4575

Apartment 3 2 2 Priced to sell at...

Stunningly renovated throughout, this exceptional lifestyle penthouse apartment presents "better than new" with a pleasing modern design boasting uninterrupted...

Affordable Acreage in a Prime Position

9 Telco Road, Mons 4556

House 4 2 4 Auction

Barely visible from the street, and immersed in the tranquillity of a 4000sqm. parcel of land and bushland setting, this solidly built single level home will...

Papillon Panache And Coolum Charm!

104/2 Richmond Close, Coolum Beach 4573

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located in the exclusive gated Papillon community on the hills in Coolum Beach, this striking north facing architect designed home, less than 12 months old, offers...

Elevated and Private

10 Brigalow Street, Caloundra West 4551

House 3 1 1 Offers over...

Make this house your own at a bargain price. Ideal for a first home buyer, this house has an unbeatable location being only five minutes from the spectacular beach...

YOUR OWN LAKEFRONT AWAITS

56 Wavell Avenue, Pelican Waters 4551

House 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

- Majestically positioned on Lake Magellan - Designed to be bright and airy and to capture water views - Generous sized bedrooms with the master hosting an...

Under $400,000 - Yes They do Exist!

5 Matthew Street, Beerwah 4519

House 3 2 2 $395,000

This well presented, neat and tidy home is perfect for investors or owner occupiers alike. The beauty of acquiring this home is that there is nothing to do for the...

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Living life to the full

Noosa Heads home has great design, easy-living floorplan

The perfect house alternative

Two-level living with blue-water ocean views at Noosa

Life on the range

Classic country home on 0.84ha in heart of Noosa hinterland

Ultimate lifestyle property

Seamless integration of indoor-outdoor living at Noosa

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!