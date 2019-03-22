Picture perfect shot at glory

PERFECTION: Paul Smith's aerial shot of Noosa titled "Unfinished Symphony" is a finalist for Nikon Australia's 2019 Surf Photo of the Year.

PERFECTION: Paul Smith's aerial shot of Noosa titled "Unfinished Symphony" is a finalist for Nikon Australia's 2019 Surf Photo of the Year. Paul Smith

WE ALL know Noosa Beach is picture perfect and this perfect picture captures exactly that.

Noosa photographer Paul Smith's aerial shot of Noosa's iconic beach is a finalist for Nikon Australia's 2019 Surf Photo of the Year.

Titled Unfinished Symphony, the photo was snapped from inside a helicopter late last year.

"To me it looks like sheet music with its symmetrical lines,” Mr Smith said.

"Quite often when you are up in the helicopter you have the wind changing but that day was just perfect.”

Looking at Noosa through a lens for the past 20 years, Mr Smith said he always aimed for something unique.

"I try to show a different angle of Noosa rather than your stock-standard.

"I do a lot in the helicopter and try to do those wider shots.”

With a knack for snapping the perfect shot just before sunset, Mr Smith said he also liked those "moody” days when the light filters through a sky full of clouds.

"Some of my recent photos are actually my favourite,” he said as he discussed the photo opportunities recent Cyclone Oma brought.

A photographer for Rolling Stone magazine and with his own gallery at Noosa Junction, Mr Smith has built up quite a reputation over the years.

Despite this, he has never entered his work into competition, until now.

"Honestly I'd never thought to before,” he said.

"I saw this pop up on social media and I didn't really know much about it but entered three photos.”

Mr Smith's photograph is one of 20 finalists featuring snaps taken from across the world, including Victoria's Bells Beach, Ireland, Mexico and Indonesia.

A panel of 13 high-profile judges from within the surfing industry, including Stephanie Gilmore, selected the finalists.

In partnership with Surfing Australia, this is a prestigious opportunity for surf photographers and videographers of all levels to have their work recognised and celebrated.

The winners will be announced on the Gold Coast at the Surfing Australia Awards Night on April 2.