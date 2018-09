A PILOT has been transported to hospital following a "very rough landing" of a gyrocopter at Caboolture airport this morning.

A PILOT has been transported to hospital following a "very rough landing" of a gyrocopter at Caboolture airport this morning. 7 News Brisbane

A PILOT has been transported to hospital following a "very rough landing" of a gyrocopter at Caboolture airport this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man, in his 40s, suffered minor head injuries when the aircraft landed about 8.30am.

A PILOT has been transported to hospital following a "very rough landing" of a gyrocopter at Caboolture airport this morning. 7 News Brisbane

The man was transported in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane hospital.