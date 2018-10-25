Pink’s daughter can seriously sing

Willow is singing a song on the new Greatest Showman album.

Willow is singing a song on the new Greatest Showman album.

PINK'S daughter has one seriously impressive voice.

Willow Sage Heart, 7, is one of the guest artists on upcoming album, The Greatest Showman - Reimagined, which is due out in mid-November.

In a video posted online overnight, Pink's daughter is shown recording her version of A Million Dreams (Reprise) which will be featured on the album along with her famous mum's version of A Million Dreams.

Fans have lost their minds over the clip with many praising Willow's amazing voice and some even saying they were moved to tears.

The highly anticipated album is due out on November 16. The full track listing is below.