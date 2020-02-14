Menu
Fashionista denies Michael Clarke romance in wake of split

by Briana Domjen and Jonathon Moran
14th Feb 2020 5:29 PM
Fashionista Pip Edwards has denied playing any part in Michael Clarke's marriage break-up.

The designer has dismissed suggestions of any romantic link with the former Australian Test Cricket captain.

"Pip and Michael have been friends for 12 years," a representative for Edwards told The Telegraph. "He is currently consulting with (Edwards' label) P.E. Nation."

Michael Clarke (right) and fashion designer Pip Edwards (centre) and P.E Nation co-founder Claire Tregoning during his work as a consultant for the business in December. Picture: Instagram
Michael Clarke (right) and fashion designer Pip Edwards (centre) and P.E Nation co-founder Claire Tregoning during his work as a consultant for the business in December. Picture: Instagram

False rumours were rife this week that the pair had taken their friendship to the next level after news broke of Clarke's split from wife of eight years, Kyly.

"Michael has known Pip for over a decade and is currently working with both Pip and Claire (Tregoning) on a special project with P.E. Nation," Clarke's representative Sasha Armstrong said.

Recently Clarke and Edwards had been spotted out and about in Bondi, where Clarke has been living since moving out of the family home at Vaucluse. Edwards has lived in Bondi for over a decade.

In December, Clarke shared an image of himself with Edwards and her business partner Tregoning.

"Great meeting this afternoon with team PE Nation," he wrote in the caption. "Exciting project ahead."

The post was met with a message from now-­estranged wife Kyly, which read: "Soooo exciting".

The Clarkes announced their split on Wednesday and said they had separated several months ago.

Sources close to the pair say no third party was involved, and they have committed to an amicable break-up for the sake of their young daughter, Kelsey Lee.

"The Merriest of Christmas's to you and your families today," Clarke wrote. "May this whole holiday season be warm and full of love. May those who are affected by the bush fires have each other to hold, may your day be safe and I hope you have the chance to be with your loved ones."

Clarke has been bunkered down preparing for his new job, having signed as the new host of Big Sports Breakfast alongside rugby league great Laurie Daley.

He shared a photograph on Instagram as he sat at a desk in front of his computer with teh caption "homework".

He also shared an Insta story of his daughter cuddling a teddy bear she gifted him.

"Thank you princess for my gorgeous Valentine's Day gift," he wrote.

