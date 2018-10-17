Pippa Middleton becomes a mum

PIPPA Middleton has welcomed her first child with husband James Matthews.

The 35-year-old gave birth to a baby boy, weighing 8lb 9oz, at the Lindo Wing in west London, just before 1am (AESDT).

She was spotted arriving at the maternity ward early Tuesday morning Australian time.

Mr Matthews, 41, was also seen carrying two overnight bags into the St Mary's Hospital in Paddington.

Onlookers said she was smiling as she walked into the same hospital where her nephews Prince George and Prince Louis and niece Princess Charlotte were born.

A statement from Kensington Palace said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were thrilled for Pippa and James.

The news comes just a day after Prince Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their first child, after arriving in Australia ahead of their royal tour.

Pippa had been showing off her growing baby bump at a number of social occasions in recent months, most notably Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May.

The tennis-loving royal sister also flaunted her burgeoning pregnancy while attending Wimbledon with younger brother James Middleton.

Pippa Middleton arrives with her husband James Matthews, left, and her brother James Middleton for the wedding last week of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Pippa at a Wimbledon match with her brother James in July



After weeks of speculation Pippa finally confirmed her pregnancy in a fitness column for British supermarket chain Waitrose in June.

The UK socialite revealed that unlike her sister Kate, who suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum through all three of her pregnancies, she had not experienced morning sickness.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at their 2017 wedding

"I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness," Pippa said. "That meant I was able to carry on as normal and continue my sports."

According to The Sun , the Duchess of Cambridge "could not have been more delighted" on learning little sister Pippa was pregnant, a friend revealed.

It's the first child for Pippa and her husband who tied the knot in a high society wedding in May 2017 attended by the royal family.

The younger sister of Kate, Pippa became famous around the world thanks to her appearance as the Duchess of Cambridge's bridesmaid at her 2011 wedding to Prince William.