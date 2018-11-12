Pippa’s baby name has familiar ring

The name of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' son has been revealed, according to reports.

According to The Sun, the couple has touchingly paid tribute to a number family members - including Pippa's brother-in-law Prince William.

The 35-year-old younger sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy at the exclusive Lindo Wing in St Mary's Hospital, London, last month.

The Mail on Sunday reported that the little boy has been called Arthur Michael William Matthews.

His two middle names are a nod to members of their wider family.

The first - Michael - is believed to be after Middleton's father, as well as Matthews' younger brother Michael who died aged just 23 while climbing Mount Everest in 1999.

Inspiration for the second - William - is likely to come from Middleton's brother-in-law Prince William.

The socialite gave her profession as "author" on the birth certificate, according to the Mail on Sunday.

In 2012, she released her first and only book Celebrate: A Year of British Festivities for Family and Friends.

Middleton married Matthews, a 43-year old hedge fund manager and brother of British reality star Spencer Matthews, in May 2017.

She announced she was expecting the couple's first child in June.

On October 16, Middleton gave birth to a son just three hours after arriving at hospital.

She delivered the baby, who is cousin to Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, in the same exclusive suite chosen by Kate.

At the time, Kensington Palace said in a short statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James."

Just days earlier, Middleton attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's star-studded Windsor wedding.

A spokeswoman for Middleton and her husband said: "Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."

Matthews was spotted running into hospital on the day after the birth apparently in the same clothes he arrived in the day before.

He was clutching a duffel bag likely containing much-needed supplies to help the young family prepared for their second night as parents.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission,