Pipped by the wild westerners

PARADISE: Noosa Main Beach has been rated second to Perth's Cottesloe Beach (inset), but has plenty of appeal for holidaymakers, backpackers and locals alike.

PARADISE: Noosa Main Beach has been rated second to Perth's Cottesloe Beach (inset), but has plenty of appeal for holidaymakers, backpackers and locals alike. Erle Levey

WELL Noosa, we tried, but it seems West Australian pride is a hard creature to tame.

Perth's Cottesloe Beach managed to hold on to its lead in the Guardian Australia Best Beach poll, which closed last week, garnering 1123 votes to Noosa Main Beach's 674, out of more than 19,500 votes cast in three categories: metropolitan, regional and remote beaches.

True, Cottesloe has nice, clear water - often shark-infested - and there's a nice art deco building nearby.

But better than Noosa Main Beach? Seriously?

Preposterous. Beyond belief, say us here in Noosa.

We did hear of some WA ex-pats living in Noosa who actually voted for Cottesloe.

Hard to believe, really.

Cottesloe Beach in Perth

At least Noosa's denizens can hold their heads high in the knowledge the entire nation has so strongly endorsed our hallowed sands over "famous” metro beach destinations such Bondi, seventh with a lowly 237 votes, and the Gold Coast's paltry best offering, Greenmount, at 11th (192 votes).

And we overcame other well-known locations such as Yarra Bay Beach (third, 537 votes), where a scene from Rake was recently filmed and which has been the well-documented subject of a campaign to stop a cruise ship terminal being built there.

South Australia's Port Noarlunga, with its red sandstone beach cliffs and long jetty, ranked fourth. It's a haven for people who like to fish, kayak and dive.

In the regional sector, NSW's much-vaunted Hyams Beach won with 336 votes, having some of the whitest sand in the nation, with WA's Elephant Rocks runner-up (287), while the remote category was captured by Tasmania's pretty spectacular Wineglass Bay (1013).

The Whitsundays' Whitehaven Beach, with its oh-so-white sand, finished in second place (889 votes).

While we do wonder whether Noosa should really be counted as a "metropolitan”beach in the poll, it's still tops in our view.

Metropolitan Top 10

1. Cottesloe, Perth, Western Australia

2. Noosa Main Beach, Sunshine Coast, Queensland

3. Yarra Bay, Sydney, NSW

4. Port Noarlunga, Adelaide, South Australia

5. Freshwater, Sydney, NSW

6. Portsea, Mornington Peninsula, Victoria

7. Bondi, Sydney, NSW

8. Balmoral, Sydney, NSW

9. Port Willunga beach, Fleurieu Peninsula, South Australia

10. Bronte, Sydney, NSW