Pip's new laid-back direction

BACK TO NOOSA: Former Music@Noosa owner Phillip 'Pip' Lee is now back in town, managing the new Beds R Us store at Noosa Civic. Alan Lander

HE'S back.

As well as laying down cool rhythms, Phillip "Pip” Lee is also laying down customers into quality, Brisbane-made beds that even carry each buyer's name.

Locals will remember the days when drummer Pip started up Noosa's successful Music@Noosa music shop, which he has since passed to his son Tim.

And he's been slumming it on the Gold Coast for the last three years for family reasons.

"I was forced to go down as my dad got sick, so I looked after him for three years,” Pip said.

While there, he looked for work and was unimpressed by the music shops, but happened into a bed store, and in conversation came up with a few handy business slogans.

That was the Gold Coast's Beds R Us, the franchise owner of which hired Pip for three days a week.

He became their star salesman - but after Pip's father had passed on, he was keen to come back to "Queensland's gem”.

"The owner said 'You're not going back unless I open a bed shop there',” Pip said.

"So he did - and here I am.

"I felt the draw of Noosa; it's such a special place.

"It's Queensland's gem.”

The new store at Noosa Civic is part of the 150-shop Beds R Us network, which is now second only to Harvey Norman in size.

"I am sales manager for this store, and I will be supervising the opening of a new store in Sunshine Plaza soon,” Pip said.

"It's a truly Australian business; the Sleepmaker beds are made in Brisbane, based on actual orders.

"You get your name put on the bed you order, with a 10-year warranty.

"We have three local staff employed, too.”

It's a long way from drums, guitars and keyboards, but Pip's already buying a Tewantin house and getting back into the playing side of the Noosa music scene.

Perhaps he should specialise in covers...