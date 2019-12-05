Pirate ladies of league full of running

AS WOMEN’S and girls’ rugby league continues to emerge as one of the fastest growing aspects of the NRL, the Noosa Pirates have secured a two-year deal with local business SC Glass & Aluminium, as the Premier Partner for all junior and senior female teams.

This outstanding commitment for the 2020/21 seasons ensures that the Tewantin and Cooroy based club can push ahead with its expansion in this area of the game and continue to build overall player numbers.

“We are absolutely delighted and excited by SC Glass and Aluminium’s decision to back our club, our game and our girls. The women’s game is a huge part of our future success,” stated Club President Greg Christensen.

“As a community club, financial sponsorship is a lifeblood that ensures we can keep the doors open. That way we continue to offer excellent value and a great experience for all our players. This partnership helps make it all possible.”

SC Glass and Aluminium director and Pirates Open Women’s player Krysti Walk was proud to put her support behind the Pirates club and in particular, the women’s and girls’ teams for the next two years.

“As a local business we are very happy to put back into our community. We know and understand the benefits of sport, rugby league and what they bring to people both on and off the field,” added Krysti.

“We’re all accepted and on a level footing at the Pirates. It’s a great vibe and culture where we really enjoy our footy. We want our business to continue to make that happen, by getting more girls and women into the game.”

Senior head coach Brett Winkler said: “The Open women’s team is now very much part of the fabric in our senior club. It is a real family set up in many instances where partners, wives, families and relatives are all connected in some way. Plus, they are improving with every game and always exhibit great qualities on and off the field that help add to our overall success. We just need to keep it growing at this level and for our junior girls’ numbers to grow too.”

Last season the ‘Pirettes’ as they are often affectionately refereed to, fielded teams in under 14, under 16 and Open women age divisions. Also, this year the club is seeking expressions of interest for a possible under 18 team. Player registrations are also now open at https://www.playrugbyleague.com/register/

Currently the Open women’s team is seeking a coach for the 2020 season. For those interested in taking on a highly rewarding and fun role with the Pirates, people are asked to forward their coaching qualifications and resume to admin@noosapirates.com.au Pre-season training has already commenced for the Seniors club and will resume again early in the New Year. For further information and details, you can head to their Facebook page.