Pirates finally strike with a gallant win

CLUB'S FUTURE: The Pirates juniors pictured at training under fiery skies. Pirates Facebook

NOOSA Pirates have feasted on the Caloundra Sharks in the upset of the rugby league round for a rare win.

Last Saturday the Pirates travelled south as their rollercoaster slide from last year's title high rolled on.

Yet the Pirates were determined to get something out of this game with support from diehard supporters near and far.

The players' commitment to the cause was reflected in the score at the end of play, Noosa scoring 34 to Caloundra's 14.

Their win lifted them from the bottom of the ladder.

Hearty congratulations to all who wore the Pirates jersey with passion and desire for the game.

Unfortunately not all try scoring details are available.

This Saturday, the Noosa Pirates host Maroochydoore at Pirate Park for the last time this season.

Noosa under-18s coach Mick Duff has been a revelation this season and the side continued on their winning way with a comfortable 42-10 win over Caloundra.

With their mindset firmly on the coming weeks leading into the finals, these young men have been a ray of light in an otherwise dreary old season for the Pirates.

Let us all get behind these guys as they push towards finals and maybe the chance to play off in the big game later in the year.

Try scorers: Ben Butler 2, Chance Wells 2, Blake Wilson 1, Jonty Russell 1, Lockie Delbridge 1, Cameron Hanson 1.

Goals: Ben Butler 5.

A special shout out to Mason Wikaira who suffered a broken hand in this game.

Everyone at the Pirates hopes you have a speedy recovery and will be right to play if needed in the future.

I urge all supporters to come along and cheer on the team's efforts to gain another victory before the season ends.

Game times are as follows:

Pomona/Cooran v Palmwoods 1.30pm at Noosa.

U18s Noosa v Maroochydoore 3pm at Noosa.

Division 2 Noosa v Maroochydoore 4.30pm at Noosa.

Division 1 Noosa v Maroochydore 6pm at Noosa.

Any changes to these details will be available on the Noosa Pirates Facebook page.

We look forward to seeing as many of you as possible this Saturday at Pirate Park.

See you at the footy.