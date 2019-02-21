Pirates looking to plunder as coach keen to ship in players

WORK AHEAD: Noosa Pirates new coach Brett Winkler - looking for a new approach to the coming rugby league scene.

WORK AHEAD: Noosa Pirates new coach Brett Winkler - looking for a new approach to the coming rugby league scene. Peter Gardiner

NOOSA Pirates have primed themselves for a big rugby league season by hitting the beachfront to be put through their paces by the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club fitness gurus.

Under newly appointed and experience A grade coach Brett Winkler, the Pirates a looking to shed last season's below par performances and muscle up right from the first starting whistle.

However Winkler knows he needs a few more quality "cattle” to help keep the diehard Pirates fans cheering through the long, hard season.

"I'm going to have a fairly young team this year, so it's going to be the land of opportunity.

"So if any younger guys want to step up and play, they're going to get a shot at the title.”

Winkler said the Pirates have had a good preseason with reasonable numbers fronting "but the main thing is we've just need to get more people aboard the Pirate ship”.

"We're probably about three or four good players short of where we want, but we also need the squad depth with good players in A grade and reserve grade.

"When you get a few injuries you need guys to come up. Our Under 18s have been training well, we just need to build up senior numbers.”

Winkler said the club is right behind his push to look at the long-term and develop a cohesive squad based on realising the potential of the young players coming through.

"What we're doing is building a different culture within the club. If there are some reserve grade guys who want to be competitive and play the highest level they can, we're geared to do that. That's certainly what A grade is going to be about. So we've got some new players coming in the club from outside the area, so that's got to be good, but we really want to build that pool of local players.”

The club's first and only trial is at Pirate Park on March 2 against Toowoomba South with two seniors and and Under 18 side in action against Noosa with junior trials throughout the day.

"It's a big day for the club,” Winkler said.

For any player keen to join jump online at Noosa Pirates Rugby League Club Facebook page and send a private message or phone club president Greg Christensen on 0410 528 258. Meanwhile, the Pirates girls rugby league U14 and U16 teams need more players for the season ahead. Any girls who are 12-16yrs interested in playing, contact Jaymie 0407 639 731 jaymiels77@gmail.com or come to training Tuesday and Thursday at Cooroy 5pm.