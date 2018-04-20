Pirates needing fire power as they strive for form

BETTER DAYS: The Noosa Pirates in action against Caloundra Sharks last season.

THERE still isn't any joy for the win-less Noosa Pirates in the rugby league after an always-challenging Saturday trip south to take on Caboolture at the Snake Pit.

The Pirates were desperate to open their account against a team where fierce rivalry has grown through the years.

Noosa was the Division 1 2017 season premiers but the side continues to struggle against formidable competition.

It is very hard to produce winning form when you have 12 players from last year's premiership team unavailable.

Caboolture dominated proceedings for much of the game, which ended in a 48-4 one-sided victory for the home side. Try scorer: Sam Burns 1.

It would be remiss of me if I didn't mention young Conan Holding. In his first season at the Pirates Holding is a shining light in whatever team he plays for, giving 100per cent at all times.

This was on display last Saturday when he played in all three games for the Pirates. A very big thank you for your efforts.

The effort and commitment shown by those who take the field will never be questioned, so keep a positive mind frame and the results will come our way sooner rather than later.

The under-18s kicked off proceedings on the day and showed all and sundry how much they have improved in a short period of time. With a new-found belief in their ability and a commitment to their team mates second to none, the young Pirates were relentless in their 60-6 victory over the hapless Snakes.

It was a terrific win which left coach Mick Duff with a massive grin from ear to ear.

Try scorers: Ben Butler 3, Jonty Russell 2, William Barrett 2, Mason Wikaira 1, Zane Keen 1, Chance Wells 1, Gian Largiader 1, Conan Holding 1. Goals: Ben Butler 5, Jonty Russell 1.

The Division 2 Pirates needed a win to settle their beginning of the season down a notch or two.

The day started badly for the luckless Pirates as quite a few players were unable to take the field at the last minute.

Special thanks to Lockie Delbridge, Ben Butler and Holding for backing up after playing a full game in U18s and then taking the field for Division 2.

Those young men are to be commended for the commitment they show both on and off the field.

Although competitive throughout the match, the Pirates were no match for the Snakes, who came away with a 36-18 victory.

Try scorers: Ben Butler 2, Ben Hayes 1. Goals: Ben Butler 3.

A long week on the training appears to be in store, hopefully with a full squad to choose from in the upcoming weeks, so the Pirates can turn results in their favour.

This Saturday has the Pirates once again travelling south to take on the Caloundra Sharks.

Game times are as follows: U18s Noosa v Caloundra 3pm, Division 2 Noosa v Caloundra 4.30pm, Division 1 Noosa v Caloundra 6pm.

This weekend has the inaugural round for the Sunshine Coast women's rugby league, with the Noosa Pirates ladies centre stage this Friday night at Pirate Park against Caboolture at 7.45pm, with the U14s girls at 6pm.

Let's get along to both days and cheer on our teams. See you at the footy.