Pirates ready to rodeo one more time

SATURDAY night the Noosa Pirates Rugby League Club, as they have done for more than 15 years, are providing some bull bucking good entertainment.

The Noosa Pirates Rodeo and Country Music Show is a proven crowd pleaser to help usher in the new year.

This family fun event is held at the Noosa District Sports Complex at Tewantin with a host of action including Australia’s best cowboys and bulls followed by two of Australia’s outstanding country music artists.

“It’s a great fun event for locals and holiday-makers and one that people and families keep coming back for each and every year. And this time we have ramped up the music component to complement the rodeo action to ensure that everyone caps off a great New Year,” Pirates president Greg Christensen said.

Gates for the event will open from 5pm with the bull riding action from 6pm featuring open bulls, mini, junior and novice bulls, followed by award-winning entertainment from one of Australia most successful independent singer/songwriters Col Finley, who will be joined by rising chart-topping entertainer Will Day along with their bands.

And this year there is an added bonus where people can take advantage of the VIP Family Package, where you get early entry from 4.30pm, the pick of priority seating and then the chance to meet the cowboys, bulls and entertainers up, close and personal.

Plus the first drink is on the Pirates. And the first 20 VIP packs sold will also receive a signed Col Finley Album.

Licensed bar and food facilities will be available on the night and seating is available but feel to bring a chair and/or a rug. The Pirates said no pets or eskies at the venue.

Tickets are available online at www.noosapirates.com.au, or at the gate.